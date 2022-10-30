With the Buffalo Bills leading the Green Bay Packers by 17 mid-way through the fourth quarter, Jordan Poyer was replaced by Jaquan Johnson at safety.

Poyer, who has been struggling with a string of injuries all season, was quickly listed as out with an elbow injury.

Injury Update: S Jordan Poyer is out for the game (elbow). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 31, 2022

Poyer hyper-extended his elbow during training camp and missed Buffalo’s preseason games as he healed. When the season started, Poyer returned to play, but wore a large brace on his left elbow. Post-game, Poyer revealed that the injury was different from the preseason hyper-extension, however.

Bills S Jordan Poyer said that hopefully the MRI tomorrow is positive. He said that he felt a pop and that it’s different from the injury in camp. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 31, 2022

In Week 2, Poyer injured a foot although it wasn’t announced until practice the following week. That injury kept Poyer off of the field in Week 3 when the Bills lost a close game to the Miami Dolphins.

After returning to the lineup, Poyer intercepted Lamar Jackson to help the Bills pull off a Week 4 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens, but in the process ended up with a rib injury that sidelined him for another week. Poyer was active against the Kansas City Chiefs after he took a van to Arrowhead Stadium when he wasn’t cleared to fly due to pneumothorax.

Now, Poyer is back to being sidelined with the elbow injury. No specific play was seen in which Poyer was injured or aggravated a possible lingering injury to his elbow.