Bills vs. Jets Week 9 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 9 road matchup with the New York Jets at 6-1 overall, with a four-game win streak, a 1.5-game lead on both the Jets and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, and holding a one-game lead for the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

They also come into the game as heavy betting favorites, as they’re favored by 12.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s a very large betting margin for any team going on the road against a divisional opponent with a winning record, but the Bills are heavy betting favorites for the Super Bowl for a reason.

And yet, despite having already beaten four division winners from 2021—as well as the last four MVP winners in Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers—one could argue that a win over the Jets would be the Bills’ biggest so far this season, should they achieve it.

The Bills are 6-1, but they’re 0-1 in the division, with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Miami in Week 3. Four of their final six games of the season are intra-divisional matchups, so the Bills will mostly be working to capture their third straight AFC East crown starting in December, but they really don’t want to have to begin that work in an 0-2 hole. They need this game.

They do have a four-game winning streak against the Jets at MetLife Stadium going for them; they’ve won there each season since 2018, with their last road loss to the Jets coming during Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach in 2017. But this year’s Jets are decidedly tougher than the Jets teams the Bills have faced in years previous, and they’ll be out to prove something on Sunday.

