Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/31: rounding up Bills-Packers coverage

The Buffalo Bills (6-1) raced out to a 24-7 halftime lead against the Green Bay Packers (3-5), and held on for a 27-17 win under the lights at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s win over Green Bay, as the Bills picked up their fourth straight win.
Bills score big win over Packers after hot start
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and others after the Bills improved to 6-1 for their best start to a season since 1993.
Bills news, notes, observations from the win
Stefon Diggs recorded a touchdown in his eighth straight game. Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook took advantage of favorable matchups to enjoy big days. Buffalo’s defense made life difficult for Aaron Rodgers. Those are among the positives. The negatives? Josh Allen had two bad second-half interceptions, Buffalo’s defense got pushed around by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, and the Bills slogged their way through the second half. Plus, we share report cards and positional grades and provide analysis on what the win means moving forward after Buffalo earned another win in primetime.
Even more Bills news and notes
The Bills lost their All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer, to an elbow injury during the win over the Packers. Plus, what really happened in the trash talk exchange between Diggs and Jaire Alexander, defensive tackle Tim Settle discusses getting his first sack with Buffalo, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
