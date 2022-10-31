Bills 27, Packers 17: Circling the Wagons postgame recap

In this episode of Circling the Wagons, we discuss the Buffalo Bills victory over the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Orchard Park to go 6-1 on the season. We give general thoughts on the game, but turn it over to our Twitter Space to allow Bills fans to chime in and give their own thoughts and voices on this game. Listen now, and go Bills!

