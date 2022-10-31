Bills vs. Jets opening odds: Buffalo favored by 13 points

Another week is in the books! The Buffalo Bills improved to 6-1 as they defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, as the nation watched Sunday Night Football.

Next up, the Bills hit the road for a divisional matchup in East Rutherford against the New York Jets. The Bills open as massive 13-point favorites on the road in this contest, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets have enjoyed the franchise’s best start in over a decade, sitting at 5-3. But injuries as of late have quickly changed the optimism to skepticism. Phenomenal rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season with an ACL tear. The Jets immediately traded for James Robinson to try and keep the offense rolling, but quarterback Zach Wilson has not been impressive. And the while defense has played well, one can argue that they haven’t really been tested.

The Bills, on the other hand, have thus far separated themselves from the pack. They sit at the top of the AFC and AFC East. They have the best scoring defense in the league, a top scoring offense in the league, and Josh Allen looks like a MVP favorite despite his worst performance of the season against the Bay Packers.

Stay tuned in all week for great content from Buffalo Rumblings as we get you prepared for this matchup.