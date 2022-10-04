2023 NFL Draft: College Football Recap, Week 5

There was a lot of hype rolling into Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. That hype was met with a level of disappointment from the wire-to-wire games of the week. Among the five ranked matchups, only one of them finished in a one-score game. That game was No. 14 Ole Miss defeating No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 by way of an end-game strip sack by the Rebels in the closing seconds of the game.

Second-ranked Alabama ran No. 20 Arkansas off the field despite a mid-game injury to quarterback Bryce Young. The Tide put together a thoroughly dominant offensive game plan led by a rushing attack we’ll get to later.

Fifth-ranked Clemson handled No. 10 NC State with relative ease despite missing star interior defensive lineman Bryan Bresee due to an illness. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei playing like a slightly above average college quarterback is doing wonders for the Tigers this year after a dreadful 2021 season.

Twenty-second-ranked Wake Forest defeated No. 23 Florida State after the Seminoles fell behind by a few scores early in the third quarter. A late comeback wasn’t enough to threaten the outcome of the game. It was a similar story in No. 9 Oklahoma State’s 36-25 win over No. 16 Baylor.

Let’s review some of the standout performances from Week 5!

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) is an Alvin Kamara clone

There is an easy argument to make that Gibbs is Alabama’s MVP in 2022—and this is a team that fields the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Young. Gibbs does it all for the Tide, whether he’s breaking off huge gains on the ground or in the passing game—or even sticking his face in as a pass protector. Gibbs put his game into turbo mode Saturday against the Razorbacks after Young went down with an injury. He hasn’t been a big touch machine for Alabama—he hadn’t had double digit carries in any game heading into the matchup against the Hogs. But when his number was called, he was ready for the increased role to the tune of 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns of 70-plus yards. He’s a difference-maker in every way as a running back. It’s impossible not to see the comparisons to current NFL star running back Alvin Kamara when you watch Gibbs play.

18 Rushing Attempts

206 Rushing Yards

2 Rushing Touchdowns



Jahmyr Gibbs was just awesome for @AlabamaFTBL against Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/Jk6cevUIHm — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

EDGE Myles Murphy and the Clemson defense show up

Myles Murphy himself was enough to warrant praise for his big performance against the Wolfpack on Saturday night. But the play of the entire defense was relentless in the front seven. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is a player to watch in this draft class after having to overcome a series of injuries in recent years. Linebacker Trenton Simpson flashed, but it was sophomore Barrett Carter who looks like a serious dude in the coming years despite not being eligible for the 2023 class.

Murphy showed off his relentless motor along with speed-to-power and ability to turn the corner on Saturday. He hasn’t yet increased his sack numbers compared to the 2021 season, but Murphy is starting to turn it on now in the heart of the ACC slate.

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson is one of the biggest freaks in the 2023 class

The Big 12 isn’t usually considered the football factory for All-American level edge rushers, but they have one of the best in the nation in Wilson. At 6’6” and 275 pounds, Wilson is as physically imposing as any player in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The redshirt senior is saving his best act for last, as he’s well on his way to his best statistical season with ten sacks well within reach. Wilson added two more sacks to his season resume on Saturday against Kansas State. He’s very likely heading to the Senior Bowl after his season concludes where he will be able to further raise his stock. Wilson is another edge rusher setting himself above the rest in 2022.