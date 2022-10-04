One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills’ defense stout in the second half

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their close loss to the Miami Dolphins with a close win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The team had to come back from 20-3 deficit early in the game, and the major reason that was possible was the defense’s performance in the second half.

The Bills shut out the Ravens in the second half—which is the third time this season they have shut an opponent out after halftime. In fact, the only time the Bills have given up second half points this season was the Dolphins’ go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter last week. No other team in the NFL has given up fewer points in the second half this season than the Bills. They’re the first team since the 2009 Denver Broncos to have given up seven or fewer second-half points through four games, and one of only 14 teams since the AFL-NFL merger to accomplish this feat.

Despite injuries across the defensive line and secondary, defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier has his defense playing lights out, especially when it matters the most.