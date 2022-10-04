BBR: Jordan Poyer, Khalil Shakir and more thoughts on the Bills

The Buffalo Bills got back on track in Week 4 with a 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It may not have been the prettiest victory of the season, but the Bills improved to 3-1 thanks to some key performers.

In this week’s episode of BBR, I take a closer look at the players who had me feeling optimistic after Sunday’s game. Safety Jordan Poyer certainly headlines that list, thanks to two timely interceptions against quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the episode below, I also take time to discuss the play of defensive end Gregory Rousseau, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

The “Paying Homage” segment highlights the play of kicker Tyler Bass, who had a perfect day on Sunday. Despite the rain and wind in Baltimore, Bass delivered for the Bills—knocking in a 21-yard field goal as time expired. Bass finished the day with three field goals and two extra points, for a total of 11 out of the Bills 23 points on Sunday.

BBR is sponsored by Homage, the softest Buffalo Bills tees in the game.

