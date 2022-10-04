Buffalo Bills Reacts Survey, Week 5: ground game concerns?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week, we also wanted to know what’s likely on the mind of most Bills fans right now. Is the lack of a traditional running game concerning? Quarterback Josh Allen leads the team in rushing, with 183 yards on 30 attempts through the first month of the 2022 NFL season. The next closest runner to him is running back Devin Singletary, with 129 yards on 34 carries. Singletary is more heavily involved in the passing game, currently sitting third with 141 yards on 17 receptions, perhaps signaling a shift to run-via-pass in Buffalo. The players and numbers below Singletary are dire are it relates to NFL productivity. Interestingly, Allen only has four less attempts than Singletary. Additionally, Allen is the only one to have a rushing touchdown on the season, with two.

Is this method a sustainable one for the team, especially as the weather turns more hostile later in the fall and into winter? If you are very concerned, is it due to the offensive line, the running backs, or a combination of the two?