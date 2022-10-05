Jamie D and Big Newt: Overcoming sloppy play and weather

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 4 victory over quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens found the Bills playing in difficult weather conditions for two consecutive weeks. In addition to overcoming sloppy weather in Maryland, Buffalo had to overcome nearly a full half of sloppy play. So now questions have begun to pop up asking whether the team’s poor play is becoming a trend.

Despite the questionable first half of play, the Bills showed some amazing resilience to overcome a 20-3 deficit against the Ravens—a team that boats the NFL’s top offense. Host Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton examine what they liked about the latest victory and discuss what it means moving forward for Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and beyond.

