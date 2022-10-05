Bills vs. Steelers injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer not practicing Wednesday

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media before Wednesday’s practice as his team prepares to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As has been the story over the first four weeks of the season, McDermott provided a lengthy injury list.

McDermott said that Jake Kumerow, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, and Tremaine Edmunds would not practice on Wednesday. They join Christian Benford, who had surgery last week on a broken hand, and Jamison Crowder, who suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens but hasn’t yet been moved to IR, as players not participating due to injury.

A much-anticipated update on Tre’Davious White—who is eligible to return to the team this week after starting the season on the PUP list as he worked through a rehabilitation program for the torn ACL he suffered late last season—was not what fans had been waiting to hear. McDermott simply added White’s name at the end of the list of players not practicing on Wednesday.

When asked about Edmunds, who recorded nine total tackles in Baltimore on Sunday, McDermott said that the Bills’ defensive captain was dealing with a hamstring injury.

McDermott confirmed that Isaiah McKenzie, who left the Sunday’s game after taking a hard hit to the head on a catch over the middle, is in concussion protocol and would be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Gabe Davis, who has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2, was not one of the players that McDermott mentioned, although he did say that he felt the injury had slowed the third-year wide receiver a little.

“That sometimes happen when you’re pushing through, and I appreciate how he’s pushing through. He’s extremely mentally tough,” McDermott said of Davis. “I think his best football is ahead of him.”

With McKenzie, Kumerow, and Crowder not practicing—and with the knowledge that the latter will not be available for Sunday—Buffalo may have to look at their practice squad to fill their game-day roster.

Prior to Wednesday, Buffalo had three receivers on the practice squad: Tavon Austin, Isaiah Hodgins, and Tanner Gentry. However, it was also reported Wednesday that the team and Austin had parted ways.

According to league sources, the Bills and WR Tavon Austin have mutually agreed to part ways.



Austin was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 5, 2022

Regarding the wide receivers room, McDermott also mentioned that Marquez Stevenson, who underwent foot surgery in mid-August due to an injury acquired during camp, is not close to returning.

Defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were also limited on Wednesday. Oliver has been out of action since the first week of the season when he suffered an ankle injury in the Bills’ win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Phillips has been nursing a hamstring injury suffered in a non-contact play during Buffalo’s 41-7 romp over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Newly aquired offensive lineman Justin Murray was also designated to be limited with a foot injury he has been dealing with since joining the team on September 27.

As the Bills create a game plan to stop the Steelers, figuring out which 53 men will be in uniform seems like it’s once again going to be a lengthy task.