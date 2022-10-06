Broncos vs. Colts: Thursday Night Football pick and open thread

Thursday Night Football is back with matchup of two underwhelming teams who came into this season with high expectations. The Denver Broncos are the slight favorites at home against the Indianapolis Colts, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Home field advantage seems to be the only thing our friends at DraftKings think will help the Broncos. After several years of being “only a quarterback away,” the Broncos now appear to have coaching problems. First-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made some questionable decisions throughout the first four weeks of the season. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson was expected to be the savior; instead, the offense has looked anemic. Star running back Javonte Williams is now out for this season—and possibly some of next season—with a horrible knee injury. This further complicates an already overly complicated offense that has underperformed.

The Colts were excited coming into this season after trading for their own former Super Bowl quarterback in Matt Ryan. Last season, they boasted the best running back in the league in Jonathan Taylor. This year, Colts fans and fantasy owners alike have been disappointed with his production. He has been ruled out of this game dealing with an ankle injury sustained this past Sunday. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard is also in the concussion protocol.

This game was hard for me to pick. I’d like to believe at some point Wilson and this offense will have to figure out how to be effective. Even after losing Williams for the year, Gordon provides confidence for the run game. But Hackett leaves a lot to be desired from a coaching perspective. I think Ryan and his tight ends have an efficient day, but it’s not going to be enough to overcome the Broncos and Wilson.

I’m going with the Broncos over the Colts. Broncos Country will finally be able to ride.