Buffalo Bills Links, 10/6: Bills have lengthy injury list

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 5 clash at Highmark Stadium, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks starts off by checking in on the status of several injured Bills players, most notably, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and tight end Dawson Knox.

Wednesday injury updates

The Bills had 10 players who sat out Wednesday’s practice: Poyer (ribs), Knox (foot/hamstring), Edmunds (hamstring), cornerbacks Christian Benford (hand), wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle), Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), along with edge rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and guard Rodger Saffold, who had veteran rest days. The Bills and Steelers each have their fair share of injuries heading into the weekend.

Honors roll in for safety Jordan Poyer

Poyer, who leads the NFL in interceptions with four, was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after picking off Lamar Jackson twice, breaking up two passes and making six tackles in a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills sit perched high atop NFL power rankings

While the Bills aren’t the league’s top-ranked team, they still find themselves high atop the NFL’s weekly power rankings.

Odds and ends

Learn how running back Devin Singletary moved on from a lost fumble to help fuel Buffalo’s game-winning drive against the Ravens, how Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson have reclaimed their every-down roles following injuries, how the Bills will draw CBS’ No. 1 broadcast team the next two weeks, which former Bills wide receiver called it a career, and more!