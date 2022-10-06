Josh Allen: “Bills Mafia, they set the standard”

In Week 3 of the NFL season, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins squared off in South Florida for the first of their two yearly divisional games. While the Bills lost in a heartbreaker, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit by linebacker Matt Milano and was said to have injured his back.

Four days later, the Dolphins faced the Cincinnati Bengals and Tagovailoa was taken to the ground yet again. This time, however, it was obvious to onlookers that the QB had suffered a serious head injury. He was later ruled to have had a concussion, and has yet to return to football activities. An investigation into his injury against the Bills is also being conducted by the NFL, as some believe that he was concussed after the Milano hit.

Bills fans have been closely following Tagovailoa’s situation. In fact, as of today, over 1,000 donations have been made to the Tua Foundation—which supports youth initiatives and health and wellness—by Bills fans.

Recently, quarterback Josh Allen joined linebacker Von Miller on The Voncast and discussed the generosity of Bills Mafia. “Bills Mafia, they set the standard. They understand that we play the game of football and that we’re human, at the end of the day,” he told Miller. “But for them to go do that for a division rival, we’re supposed to hate each other. Just going against the grain and making something that’s bad and turning it into something that’s good. I think Bills Mafia is the best example of that.”

You can watch the full clip below.