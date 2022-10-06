Josh Allen’s gross pregame ritual is here to stay

Some entertainers and athletes have certain things they do before, during, or after performances that help them feel better or stay motivated. In fact, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has his very own ritual that he partakes in before every game: he throws up.

As gross as it may be, the action somehow comforts Allen, and he recently talked about it to linebacker Von Miller on The Voncast. “It’s not anxiety. I don’t feel it anywhere else. I just get this weird, gaggy sensation,” Allen told Miller. “There’s just a trigger. As soon as we get done with our pregame, I run inside, I put my helmet by my locker and it’s just like, ‘alright, I gotta get something up’.”

Allen clarified that when he played at Wyoming, he didn’t throw up before games. “Throughout the game, I would gag, I would dry heave and like I would throw a ball and there were just some weird things that would happen with my body that I just didn’t feel right,” he said.

It wasn’t until he played a preseason game with the Bills against the Detroit Lions one year when his “routine” began. He decided he was going to try throwing up, and that seemed to do the trick for Allen. “In that game, I didn’t have any of those symptoms, like it was just like the weirdest thing. So I was just like, ‘you know what? I’m just gonna have to start doing this from now on’,” Allen stated with a smirk.

Laughing, Allen even told Miller that he has some guys in the room that throw up with him. “It’s just something that I do. I try to convince myself that it’s something primal. Hungry warriors are gonna fight harder, so get this up so you can fight harder,” he explained.

Whatever works. Just keep winning.

You can watch the full clip below.