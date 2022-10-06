The Bruce Exclusive: post-Week 4 QB STEW and Bills/Ravens narratives

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce goes through his metric amalgamation “QB STEW” for the first time this year and talks narratives following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 5 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

