Bills vs. Steelers broadcast map: more national exposure for Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills know they’ve found their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen. Buffalo’s Week 5 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, hope they’ve discovered their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who the team selected with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett will be making the first start of his young NFL career Sunday afternoon when Pittsburgh travels to Highmark Stadium to take on a Bills defense that leads the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game (150.8) and fewest total yards allowed per game (234.5), while forcing the most interceptions (7) and surrendering the second-fewest points (58) through four weeks.

CBS is sending its top broadcast team to Orchard Park to cover Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Steelers. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties, with Tony Romo serving as the analyst and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in red (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides the Bills hosting the Steelers, the rest of the CBS early slate of games includes the Miami Dolphins on the road against the New York Jets (in green), the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cleveland Browns (yellow), the Tennessee Titans at the Washington Commanders (orange), and the Houston Texans at the Jacksonville Jaguars (teal). CBS’ late broadcast features the San Francisco 49ers at the Carolina Panthers (blue).

Sunday’s matchup will be the 29th all time between the Bills and the Steelers. Pittsburgh holds a 17-11 edge in the series, including rallying for a 23-16 win in last year’s season opener.

Before that, Buffalo was victorious the last two times these teams met, including a 26-15 triumph on December 13, 2020 at then-Bills Stadium. Cornerback Taron Johnson returned a Ben Roethlisberger interception 51 yards for a touchdown right before halftime, wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in ten passes for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Josh Allen completed 24 of 43 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

The Bills also prevailed 17-10 at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 to snap a six-game losing streak against Pittsburgh. Tight end Tyler Kroft hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Allen, and the Bills picked off quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges four times as Buffalo wrapped up a playoff berth with the victory.