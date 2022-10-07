Steelers vs. Bills: How to watch Week 5 matchup

When Mitch Trubisky left the Buffalo Bills after one season as Josh Allen’s backup quarterback, he wanted a chance to start again in the NFL.

The Trubisky experiment as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t last long.

After starting Pittsburgh’s first four games of the year, head coach Mike Tomlin has turned the reins over to rookie Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the Steelers struggled to a 1-3 start.

Pickett will make the first start of his young NFL career Sunday afternoon when Pittsburgh (1-3) travels to Highmark Stadium to take on a Bills (3-1) defense that leads the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game (150.8) and fewest total yards allowed per game (234.5) while forcing the most interceptions (7) and surrendering the second-fewest points (58) through four weeks.

In their 23-20 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills pitched another second-half shutout, the third time in four games Buffalo has blanked an opponent in the second half. The Bills have surrendered only seven points after halftime, becoming the first team since the 2009 Denver Broncos to allow seven or fewer second-half points through four games, and one of only 14 teams since the AFL-NFL merger to accomplish this feat.

Both teams are banged up: 10 Bills missed Thursday’s practice, while Pittsburgh listed eight players as limited and had one player sit out practice on Thursday.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 29th all-time between the Bills and the Steelers. Pittsburgh holds a 17-11 edge in the series, including rallying for a 23-16 win in last year’s season opener. Before that, Buffalo was victorious the last two times these teams met, including a 26-15 triumph on December 13, 2020.

Buffalo is listed as a 14-point favorite at home vs the Steelers. The Bills will be wearing their blue-on-blue look: blue jerseys with blue pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home.

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. EDT

Channel: The game will be carried on CBS on WIVB and CFTO in Buffalo, WROC in Rochester, WTVH in Syracuse, WBNG in Binghamton, WENY in Elmira, WKTV in Utica, WRGB in Albany, WWNY in Watertown, and WSEE in Erie. View the broadcast map

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 14 points

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Injury Report

Buffalo Bills (from Thursday)

Did not practice: CB Christian Benford (hand), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ribs).

Limited: WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), OT Justin Murray (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring).

Full participant: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), C Mitch Morse (elbow).

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Thursday)