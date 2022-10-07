Buffalo Bills Links, 10/7: QB Josh Allen continues to defy conventional wisdom

When the Buffalo Bills needed a big play in their come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens, they knew they could turn to Josh Allen, their Pro Bowl quarterback.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how Allen continues to defy conventional wisdom with his play, and assesses the State of the Bills after four weeks.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Josh Allen continues to excel

Josh Allen entered the 2022 NFL season as the Las Vegas betting favorite to bring home his first MVP honors, and through the first four weeks, Allen has done little wrong in guiding the Bills to a 3-1 start. learn how Allen continues to defy the conventional thinking of how a QB should play, lifting his team onto his shoulders when they need him the most. Hear from Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly on why he feels Allen will shatter his franchise passing records, and review Buffalo’s performances from its first four games.

Several key players miss Thursday’s practice

For the second straight practice, the Bills were missing the services of three key starters: All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and tight end Dawson Knox.

Final thoughts on win over Ravens

Positional grades for the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Ravens in Week 4. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kaiir Elam and, of course, Josh Allen were among the Bills who graded out the best in the comeback victory.

Von Miller hoping to recruit OBJ to Buffalo

Last year, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates who helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl championship. After signing with the Bills this offseason, Miller is doing his best to try and woo OBJ to Buffalo for another run at a title.

Odds and ends

Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Damar Hamlin have been close going back to their days at the University of Pittsburgh, and the two remain tight as key members of Buffalo’s secondary. Plus, Poyer could land a big donation to the charity of his choice if he keeps coming up with interceptions, Bills fans show their generosity in making donations to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation, and more!