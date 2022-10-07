Buffalo Bills Links, 10/7: QB Josh Allen continues to defy conventional wisdom

When the Buffalo Bills needed a big play in their come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens, they knew they could turn to Josh Allen, their Pro Bowl quarterback.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how Allen continues to defy conventional wisdom with his play, and assesses the State of the Bills after four weeks.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Ravens All-22 analysis: Does Buffalo have a blocking or running problem? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 23, Ravens 20: how Buffalo improved to 3-1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Ravens film analysis: Clipping Baltimore’s wings - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Ravens flim analysis: Josh Allen, elite playmaker - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Steelers: Mitch Morse, Isaiah McKenzie injuries trending positively - Buffalo Rumblings
- Broadcast map: Most of the country will see Bills hosting Steelers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills Reacts Survey, Week 5: ground game concerns? - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Josh Allen continues to excel
Josh Allen entered the 2022 NFL season as the Las Vegas betting favorite to bring home his first MVP honors, and through the first four weeks, Allen has done little wrong in guiding the Bills to a 3-1 start. learn how Allen continues to defy the conventional thinking of how a QB should play, lifting his team onto his shoulders when they need him the most. Hear from Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly on why he feels Allen will shatter his franchise passing records, and review Buffalo’s performances from its first four games.
- Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again - Buffalo News
- Kelly thinks Allen is on track to shattering his records - WGR 550
- How the Bills look after 4 games: Josh Allen is Josh Allen-ing, Buffalo holds steady - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Answering big NFL quarterback questions: Breakouts, concerning starts - ESPN.com
Several key players miss Thursday’s practice
For the second straight practice, the Bills were missing the services of three key starters: All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and tight end Dawson Knox.
- Bills’ injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer do not practice - Buffalo News
- Bills without several key players at Thursday’s practice - WGR 550
Final thoughts on win over Ravens
Positional grades for the Bills’ 23-20 win over the Ravens in Week 4. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Kaiir Elam and, of course, Josh Allen were among the Bills who graded out the best in the comeback victory.
- Position grades: Opposing passers avoiding Bills rookie Kaiir Elam - Buffalo News
- Bills All-22: Matt Milano takes over, player grades, unsung heroes from win over Ravens - The Athletic (subscription required)
Von Miller hoping to recruit OBJ to Buffalo
Last year, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates who helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl championship. After signing with the Bills this offseason, Miller is doing his best to try and woo OBJ to Buffalo for another run at a title.
- Miller discusses OBJ’s ‘tour,’ hopes he joins him in Buffalo - WGR 550
- Von Miller doing his best to recruit OBJ to Buffalo - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills’ Von Miller gives Odell Beckham Jr. update: ‘OBJ is going on tour’ - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Damar Hamlin have been close going back to their days at the University of Pittsburgh, and the two remain tight as key members of Buffalo’s secondary. Plus, Poyer could land a big donation to the charity of his choice if he keeps coming up with interceptions, Bills fans show their generosity in making donations to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation, and more!
- Bills Today | “You never see one without the other” - Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin’s Pittsburgh connection runs deep - BuffaloBills.com
- Pat McAfee vows to donate $1 million if Bills’ Jordan Poyer gets 12 interceptions - Buffalo News
- Donations to Tua Foundation up to more than 1,800 in effort led by Bills fans - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen to discuss the Tua hug on ‘Voncast’; McDermott gets some NBC love - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Stefon Diggs gives a lesson from Karate Kid to his frustrated fellow receiver - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...