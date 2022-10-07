Speed Option: Bills vs. Steelers video preview

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town for Sunday’s 1:00 PM Eastern matchup at Highmark Stadium. It’s the fourth straight season these two teams will face off.

2022 Summary

The Steelers haven’t fared well in their first season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center. They are 1-3, with their sole victory coming in a fluke overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Head Coach

As he has been for the previous 15 seasons, Mike Tomlin is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has one Super Bowl ring and two appearances. I’m sure it will be mentioned on Sunday that Tomlin and Bills head coach Sean McDermott were teammates at William & Mary. Tomlin’s career regular-season record is 155-88-2 (63.7% win rate). His playoff record is 8-9 (47.1% win rate).

Offensive Coordinator

Matt Canada is back as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for a second season. He spent 12 seasons in college football as an offensive coordinator before becoming Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach in 2020, and then getting promoted to OC prior to last season. His offense is ranked 23rd in points scored and 30th in yards.

Defensive Coordinator

Teryl Austin is in his first season as the Steelers’ defensive coordinator. Previously he was a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati. Austin replaces Keith Butler, who retired in January after seven seasons as the team’s DC. Austin’s defense ranks 15th in points against and 24th in yards against.

Offensive Starters

QB: Kenny Pickett *

FB: Derek Watt

RB: Najee Harris

WR: Diontae Johnson

WR: Chase Claypool

WR: George Pickens *

TE: Pat Freiermuth

LT: Dan Moore Jr.

LG: Kevin Dotson

C: Mason Cole ^

RG: James Daniels ^

RT: Chukwuma Okorafor

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DT: Cameron Heyward

DE: Larry Ogunjobi ^

NT: Montravius Adams

LOLB: Malik Reed ^

LILB: Devin Bush

RILB: Myles Jack ^

ROLB: Alex Highsmith

LCB: Ahkello Witherspoon

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS: Terrell Edmunds

RCB: Cameron Sutton

NICK: Arthur Maulet

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie