Bills vs. Steelers injuries: Buffalo shuffles roster slots ahead of Week 5 matchup

The Buffalo Bills on Saturday announced a sequence of roster moves designed to work around a lengthy list of injuries in advance of tomorrow’s Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two practice squad players, receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram, were signed to the 53-man roster. To make room, the Bills placed veteran wideout Jamison Crowder on Injured Reserve, and released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

In addition, the team announced that wide receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris would be elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.

The biggest inference to make regarding these moves is that starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is unlikely to play. Edmunds did not participate in any practices this week, and while he was listed as questionable for the game, Giles-Harris’ call-up would seem to indicate that Edmunds will be unavailable.

The Gentry call-up from the practice squad may also not bode well for slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who remains in the concussion protocol following a third-quarter hit in last week’s win over Baltimore. With Jake Kumerow also ruled out, Hodgins and Gentry give the Bills two additional depth options in the event that McKenzie also can’t play.

Ingram will appear in his second contest this season as a reserve defensive back with Jordan Poyer sidelined due to a rib injury. Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson are expected to start at safety, with Cam Lewis and now Ingram playing in reserve.

Bryant’s release along the interior defensive line could spell good news for injured veterans Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, who are both questionable to play with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Bryant had seen an uptick in playing time with both out of the lineup; his release would seem to indicate that one or both (if one, it’s likely Oliver) are ready to return.