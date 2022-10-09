Buffalo Bills Week 5 inactives vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Given the litany of injuries facing the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this was one of the easier inactive lists to predict. Buffalo had already declared five players out for the game, and after making a pair of signings from their practice squad and a pair of elevations from that same squad, the team gave some hints as to who else would be out for today, as well.

One of the five players originally declared out is wide receiver Jamison Crowder. You won’t see his name below, though, because he has since been placed on Injured Reserve. The other four players are officially inactive, though, along with a few other teammates.

Here is the full inactive list for today’s 1 p.m. kickoff.

WR Jake Kumerow

The special teams ace and sometimes outside wideout is going to miss another game due to an ankle injury. Buffalo signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad and elevated wide receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad, as well.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Buffalo’s shifty slot wideout was in concussion protocol this week, and while he was able to progress, he is inactive today. Practice squad call-up Tanner Gentry will play his first game with Josh Allen at quarterback since the two were teammates in college at Wyoming.

TE Dawson Knox

Buffalo’s top tight end has been banged up all year, but this is his first inactive. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is active for the first time since opening night, and either he or tight end Quintin Morris will start. I assume that it will be Morris making his first career NFL start today

OT Justin Murray

The newest acquisition along the o-line is out again, as he’s been dealing with a foot injury. He logged his first full practice with the Bills on Friday, but it’s him and not fellow reserve lineman Bobby Hart who’s scratched for the game.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds joins his brother, Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds, in missing today’s contest. Terrell has a concussion, and Tremaine popped up on the injury report with a hamstring this week. Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris is up from the practice squad, presumably to take the special teams snaps that linebacker Terrel Bernard will vacate replacing Edmunds on defense.

CB Christian Benford

Benford is recovering from surgery on his hand, which he fractured against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. I assume that the reason he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve is that the Bills are holding out hope that he can play next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, though at this point a return after the bye week against the Green Bay Packers is more likely.

S Jordan Poyer

Buffalo’s All-Pro safety hurt his ribs on his final play last week, as he took a hard shot to the midsection while securing an interception against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Safety Jaquan Johnson, who struggled mightily against the Dolphins in his lone start this year, joins safety Damar Hamlin in the starting lineup for the second time in three weeks.

