Bills vs Steelers: DT Jordan Phillips injured again

As the Buffalo Bills were stopping the Pittsburgh Steelers on yet another third-down play during the second quarter, defensive tackle Jordan Philips found himself in need of attention from the training staff.

Phillips, who had been on the injury list with an injured hamstring, was active for the first time since Week 2 when the Bills handled the Tennessee Titans 41-7, but was in need of medical attention before two complete quarters of play.

While Buffalo stopped the Steelers on a 3rd & 9 play setting up a 33-yard field goal attempt that Chris Boswell ultimately missed, Phillips was on the ground at the end of the play.

After being checked on by Buffalo’s training staff, Phillips was able to jog off the field, but the Bills announced that he was questionable to return having aggravated the previously injured hamstring.