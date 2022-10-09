Buffalo Bills 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 3: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills have dropped bombs all over the Pittsburgh Steelers through two quarters today, roaring out to a 24-3 lead despite the injuries peppering their lineup at the start of the game. In an entertaining afternoon with no shortage of wild plays, the Bills already racked up seven 20-yard gains on offense—including two monster plays by wide receiver Gabe Davis. The defense, meanwhile, has forced a trio of three-and-outs, and otherwise held the Steelers to two field goal attempts (one of them blowing wide of the uprights).

Quarterback Josh Allen is in the middle of one of those days where he just goes nuclear on another team’s defense. He has 370 yards of offense and four touchdown passes...before halftime. He’s spreading the ball around, too. While Davis and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have three of those touchdown passes, the backups are carrying some weight too:

Khalil Shakir, rookie WR: three catches for 75 yards and a TD (his first in the NFL)

Quintin Morris, second year undrafted TE: two catches for 39 yards

Isaiah Hodgins, former sixth-round pick WR: one catch for 26 yards

Defensively, the Bills have held the Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in check. Pickett’s had his moments, especially throwing to fellow rookie and freaky athlete, wide receiver George Pickens (four catches, 63 yards). But Pittsburgh’s trying to run its offense through the running game, which the Bills have had no problem shutting down (ten carries, 18 yards).

The Bills will be kicking off to the Steelers in the second half, but it’s hard to see how Pittsburgh overcomes a 28-point deficit in the rest of the game.

Here’s your second half open thread. Go Bills!