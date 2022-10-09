Bills vs Steelers: CB Levi Wallace in concussion protocol

With the Buffalo Bills up over the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 31-7 in the third quarter, the visiting team took some hard hits that didn’t help their attempt at making a comeback.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, who had previously been a member of the Bills and was signed by the Steelers during free agency this offseason, was shaken up on a first-down play during the third quarter.

Wallace was assisted off the field and listed as questionable to return with it being later revealed that the cornerback was in concussion protocol.

To add insult to injury—literally—the Pittsburgh offense lost tight end Pat Freiermuth 12 plays later.

The Steelers recovered a Buffalo fumble in the end zone to keep the score 31-3 and started a drive at their own 25 as they tried to salvage some pride and get points on the scoreboard. With a 2nd & 16, thanks to a sack by edge rusher Von Miller (his fourth of the season), quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a short eight-yard pass to Freiermuth who was quickly hit by both cornerback Taron Johnson and linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Freirmuth was helped off the field and was later ruled out with a concussion.