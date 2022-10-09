Bills HC Sean McDermott becomes franchise’s all-time win-percentage leader

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott now holds the franchise’s win percentage record among the team’s all-time list of head coaches, doing so in dramatic fashion as he faced off against his former William & Mary teammate and friend, head coach Mike Tomlin.

With the Bills’ Week 5 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon, McDermott’s win percentage record with Buffalo increased to .616 (53-33). The win allowed McDermott to move into first place past legendary Hall of Fame head coach Marv Levy, who holds a .615 win percentage (182-112). Levy led the Bills from 1987-1997—during the team’s incredible and still unmatched feat of playing in four consecutive Super Bowls—and then returned as the team’s general manager from 2006-2007. Wade Phillips remains in third place with a win percentage mark of .604 (29-19), having coach Buffalo from 1998-2000.

Sean McDermott has been part of several franchise bests during his tenure with Buffalo. McDermott led Buffalo to two straight AFC East division titles from the 2020-2021 seasons, and he led the team to four playoff berths during his first five seasons as head coach.

The 2022 team is off to a 4-1 start for the fourth straight season. A cornerstone of teams coached by McDermott is great play on defense. Since taking over as head coach for Buffalo in 2017, the team’s defense has been among the league’s best.

For what seemed like a generation, the Buffalo Bills were constantly changing both quarterbacks and head coaches. Thankfully, that all seems like a distant memory now with the sustained success Bills Mafia has witness over the last half decade. With continued success, McDermott has an opportunity to add to his proud legacy as head coach of the Bills.