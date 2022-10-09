Bills vs. Chiefs odds: playoff rematch will be a tight one

The moment Buffalo Bills fans have been waiting for is here. As Week 5 comes to an end, the Bills now can shift their focus to the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen told Kyle Brandt that he didn’t realize the game was this coming week. Bills Mafia and Chiefs Kingdom surely had different thoughts.

Since the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, Bills fans have waited for this game. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds slightly in favor of the Chiefs (-1). That may change depending on how the Chiefs perform on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. But for now, the line would appear to have these two teams as evenly matched as possible.

The Bills are fresh off of an amazing performance on both defense and offense, destroying the will of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 38-3 win. Although Philadelphia is the last undefeated team standing, it’s hard to argue that Buffalo isn’t the most impressive team in the league.

We‘ll monitor the line and update you all throughout the week. Please make sure you check out the game day picks and the SGP each week!