It was not the prettiest game, but the Buffalo Bills still managed to beat the Green Bay Packers by double digits, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football. A lot of that was due to a strong performance from the defense, which started with their leader—Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds was all over the field Sunday night, racking up 16 total tackles, 13 solo and 3 assisted. Those 13 solo tackles tied for second most by Bill since at least 1994 (that’s as far back as consistent tackle data goes). He finished second to London Fletcher’s 15 solo tackles against the New York Jets in October 2004. Fletcher, Leodis McKelvin, and Da’Norris Searcy have also notched 13 solo tackle games. Looking outside of the Bills franchise books, Edmunds is the fourth player this season to record 13 solo tackles. The Denver Broncos’ Alex Singleton holds the current 2022 high score at 19 solo tackles.

With Micah Hyde already on IR and Jordan Poyer exiting the Packers game late with another injury to his elbow, it will be imperative that Edmunds continues putting up performances like he did on Sunday. It will also help his bank account, as Edmunds is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.