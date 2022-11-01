Circling the Wagons: Bills send Rodgers packing

In this episode of Circling the Wagons, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, 27-17, to move to 6-1. We talk about A Tale of Two Halves between quarterback Josh Allen’s performance and the defense’s ability to tackle, we discuss the Bills being so good that they can overcome mistakes and mental errors, wide receiver Stefon Diggs’s continued dominating play, Buffalo leading the AFC, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame, and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers. Listen now, and go Bills!

