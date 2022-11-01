AFC playoff picture 2022: Buffalo Bills still top conference

Not much has changed for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoff picture at the conclusion of NFL Week 8: they won again (27-17 over the Green Bay Packers), remain in first place in both the AFC East and the conference overall, and retain excellent chances of securing the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

As it stands today, the Bills already have wins over the other three AFC divisional leaders—Tennessee (41-7 in Week 2), the Baltimore Ravens (23-20 in Week 4), and the Kansas City Chiefs (24-20 in Week 6)—and will have opportunities to earn regular season victories (and secure tie-breakers) against other playoff contenders, including Cincinnati and divisional foes Miami, New York (twice), and New England (twice).

Long story short: the Bills, right now, are where just about every other team in the AFC wishes they were.