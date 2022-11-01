The Buffalo Bills will be adding to one of the NFL’s best defenses, and the move has nothing to do with Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news from head coach Sean McDermott that Buffalo intends to activate Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White and add him to the 53-man roster, while examining how Buffalo’s revamped secondary could look with White back in the lineup.

Tre’Davious White to be activated to Bills roster

More than 11 months after tearing his left ACL in a Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills are set to welcome back a familiar face to their secondary: Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White. McDermott and the team are staying mum on whether White will play in this week’s road game against the New York Jets. White’s return will also impact the playing time of youngsters like Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford.

More coverage from Bills-Packers on Sunday Night Football

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bills raced out to a fast start and held off the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in their first game played on Sunday Night Football with fans in the stands since the 2007 season.

Topics covered include whether the team should be concerned that the normally stout run defense got gashed by Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon; how quarterback Josh Allen needs to correct those reckless mistakes he made in the second half; how the offensive line stepped up big-time without injured right tackle Spencer Brown; how running back Devin Singletary produced another great outing despite the trade rumors swirling around Buffalo adding another running back; the severity of All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer’s elbow injury; and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

The NFL’s trade deadline is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and we can read up some potential targets for general manager Brandon Beane to add via a deal. Plus, assessing how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey fared with his game plan against the Packers, and how Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth succeeded in making the Sunday Night Football broadcast interesting and entertaining.

