Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson at trade deadline

The biggest threat to the Buffalo Bills for AFC East supremacy made a pair of splash moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline to significantly improve their team.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Miami Dolphins have acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.

Additionally, Miami has agreed to send a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for running back Jeff Wilson.

The Dolphins already boast one of the NFL’s most explosive passing offenses—provided starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy—featuring top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They’ve found balance in a solid rushing attack featuring Raheem Mostert that now replaces Edmonds with Wilson, who played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in San Francisco. Their problem in their 5-3 start, other than the Tagovailoa injury, has been a defense that has surrendered the third-most points (192) in the conference.

Chubb, 26, is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. One would think that Miami, having given up so much capital to acquire him, would be keen to sign him to a long-term contract extension and pair him with 23-year-old edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to form a formidable young pass-rushing duo.

Miami already has a game in hand on the Bills, having eked out a 21-19 win over Buffalo at home in Week 3, and they are clearly loading up with the intention of closing the gap in the division—and the conference—as much as possible.