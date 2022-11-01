Bills trade for Colts running back Nyheim Hines

After poking around on the running back market, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane finally found one. The team made a move for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines right before the trade deadline.

Per Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Zack Moss was part of the trade package. Buffalo is also sending a sixth-rounder that can move to a fifth-round pick. The Bills confirmed the move.

While Hines is signed for two more years beyond 2022, his high cap number with no guaranteed money makes him a solid candidate to be an offseason cut if and when running back James Cook progresses into his sophomore season.

Since 2018, Hines ranks fifth among running backs with 1,725 receiving yards. On the season, he’s caught 25 balls on 28 targets for 188 yards. Hines has only rushed the ball 18 times this season for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Hines is also a capable punt returner, and could take over that role immediately. He has 72 career punt returns with 11.8 yards per return and two touchdowns. His previous kickoff return experience is limited, but he could also see the field there and has a 20.2-yard average on 13 career kickoff returns.

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee had a NSFW instant take on Nyheim, and it is straight fire.

“If I die, I die,” is what Nyheim told his teammates before punt returns, per McAfee. Here’s the full clip: