 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Recapping all of the Bills’ trade deadline roster moves

The Bills made two trades on Tuesday; catch up on every move here

By Brian Galliford
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills made two moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, adding running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe to an already-talented roster with Super Bowl aspirations.

They also activated cornerback Tre’Davious White from the PUP list, as previously announced by head coach Sean McDermott, and the team therefore suddenly needed to free up three roster spots. As a form of housecleaning on a busy afternoon, the three new members of the Bills’ 53-man roster are:

And the three Bills yesterday who are no longer Bills as of this writing are as follows:

  • RB Zack Moss (traded to Indianapolis in the Hines deal)
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins (released)
  • DT Brandin Bryant (released)

The Bills also made a shuffle of practice-squad personnel, adding veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes (he’d been on the injured list with a hamstring issue for the past four weeks) and releasing cornerback Jordan Miller from it to make room for Rhodes.

The Bills’ roster was, and now remains, at 53 players. One would imagine that more practice-squad shuffling is possible should Hodgins and Bryant elect to stick with the team; both players began the year on Buffalo’s practice squad.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Jets Week 9 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

View all 14 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...