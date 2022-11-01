Recapping all of the Bills’ trade deadline roster moves

The Buffalo Bills made two moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, adding running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe to an already-talented roster with Super Bowl aspirations.

They also activated cornerback Tre’Davious White from the PUP list, as previously announced by head coach Sean McDermott, and the team therefore suddenly needed to free up three roster spots. As a form of housecleaning on a busy afternoon, the three new members of the Bills’ 53-man roster are:

RB Nyheim Hines (acquired from the Indianapolis Colts)

CB Tre’Davious White (activated from PUP)

S Dean Marlowe (acquired from the Atlanta Falcons)

And the three Bills yesterday who are no longer Bills as of this writing are as follows:

RB Zack Moss (traded to Indianapolis in the Hines deal)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (released)

DT Brandin Bryant (released)

The Bills also made a shuffle of practice-squad personnel, adding veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes (he’d been on the injured list with a hamstring issue for the past four weeks) and releasing cornerback Jordan Miller from it to make room for Rhodes.

-Released CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 1, 2022

The Bills’ roster was, and now remains, at 53 players. One would imagine that more practice-squad shuffling is possible should Hodgins and Bryant elect to stick with the team; both players began the year on Buffalo’s practice squad.