On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando discuss the Buffalo Bills’ ugly loss to the New York Jets in Week 9 and the ripple effects moving forward. While there may be small causes for concern, the guys agree that there’s no cause for panic yet. Plus, some Quotes with Pat to lighten the mood.

