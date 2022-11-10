 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NABP: Not panic time yet for Bills

Plenty of concern to go around, even besides Josh Allen’s elbow... but it’s not time to panic

By Jonathan Korzelius
On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando discuss the Buffalo Bills’ ugly loss to the New York Jets in Week 9 and the ripple effects moving forward. While there may be small causes for concern, the guys agree that there’s no cause for panic yet. Plus, some Quotes with Pat to lighten the mood.

