Bills vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Just like last week against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills will play in front of a large TV audience when they take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST on FOX. The game will be played in Orchard Park, NY and announced by FOX’s No. 2 broadcast crew.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the Vikings at Bills matchup, with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call. Areas in blue will see the Detroit Lions at the Chicago Bears (Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez); and green areas will see the New Orleans Saints at the Pittsburgh Steelers (Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth).

Despite their loss to the Jets last week, the 6-2 Bills still remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC (with the Jets and Miami Dolphins right behind them in the division), while the 7-1 Vikings are the second seed in the NFC behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. With wide receiver Stefon Diggs facing his former team and wanting some revenge, and quarterback Josh Allen’s status up in the air with an elbow injury, this Week 10 matchup between two winning teams figures to be a good one.