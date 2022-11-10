 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mrs. Exclusive: Bills-Jets narratives, different paths to similar places

Wrapping up Bills-Jets week, and chasing STEW with some plurality pie

By BruceExclusive
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

On this debut episode of “The Mrs. Exclusive” Bruce devises a plan to get the content out to the listeners while having essentially no voice. Mrs. Nolan fills in using the notes outlined by Bruce to talk Buffalo BillsNew York Jets narratives, run defense (again), and plurality pie.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Vikings Week 10 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

View all 23 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...