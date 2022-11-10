Matt Milano, Spencer Brown injuries among several trending up for Bills

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the big question is whether quarterback Josh Allen will be among those on the field. While we don’t have a definite answer to that question yet, here’s a look at who’s healing, who’s not, and what that might look like for Sunday’s roster.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/6G4Iu0GyAD — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 10, 2022

Bills injuries trending up

OT Spencer Brown (ankle)

OT David Quessenberry (groin)

OG Rodger Saffold (back)

C Mitch Morse (elbow)

LB Von Miller (vet rest, no injury)

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

CB Dane Jackson (neck)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Morse, Saffold, and Miller all had vet rest days, but it appears that Morse may still be nursing an elbow injury that he developed in Week 1 when the team played in Los Angeles. Saffold’s back injury is new, but he seems to be practicing as usual. Miller’s vet rest only listing this week is good news, as last week the edge rusher was listed with an ankle injury, as well—but was suited up and on the field on Sunday. The fact that there is no injury attached to his name this week might indicate that he is healthy and ready to put some pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Right tackle Spencer Brown continues to be day-to-day as he tries to work his way back from an ankle injury he suffered before the Bills bye week. If we are to compare his return to action to all of the other Bills who have been sidelined with ankle injuries this season, we could see him back on the field in some compacity this week. Ed Oliver and Jake Kumerow each missed four weeks with ankle injuries, with only wide receiver Gabe Davis getting back on the field sooner. With Brown finally making the move from being limited in practice to being a full participant, it is likely that we will see his return this week—something that will be much needed if the less-mobile-than-Allen Case Keenum is called upon to start.

Linebacker Matt Milano missed Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, and it is no secret that the Bills could have used his presence in helping stop New York’s run game. While Milano was in a red no-contact jersey on Wednesday, he was out of it on Thursday. Likewise, cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a neck injury/stinger for the third time this season, was seen practicing without the non-contact jersey he had been wearing in the week’s early practice. This is the best news Buffalo has this week, as much of the rest of their roster looks like an urgent care clinic waiting room.

Cam Lewis continues to appear on the injury list, but has been a full participant for weeks, so this is nothing of note here.

Bills injuries trending down

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Josh Allen missed his second straight day of practice with an elbow injury to his throwing arm. It’s not a good sign that the Bills signal caller will be active on Sunday. While it is still too early to know, and with no news coming out of One Bills Drive as to a specific diagnosis or timetable other than head coach Sean McDermott’s season-mantra “taking things one day at a time”, if Allen is on your fantasy team, I wouldn’t plan on starting him this week.

Greg Rousseau left Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain. While originally listed as questionable to return to the game, the defensive end never did make it back to the field. If history holds true, this is just the first of several weeks that his name will be here instead of on the game day active roster.

Jordan Poyer is a return line-item to this report, and while it was hopeful that the safety, who was questionable last weekend before finding his name on Sunday’s inactive list, was on the mend, a video coming out of today’s practice makes us question exactly what is going on with the All-Pro.

Here's a look at Jordan Poyer's injured left elbow. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4lPb99mCfC — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 10, 2022

Edmunds adding a groin injury to last week’s listed heel injury isn’t a good sign. The linebacker was limited two days last week before managing to be well enough to play Sunday, but now he has added a second injury—and, along with Allen, was missing from the portion of practice open to the media for the second straight day.

Josh Allen was not present during media-open portion of practice today.



Tremaine Edmunds not seen, either.



Kaiir Elam on stationary bike not practicing.



Jordan Poyer working with trainers and not practicing.



LB Matt Milano and CB Dane Jackson out of red non-contact jerseys — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) November 10, 2022

Elam is the latest victim of the ankle bug. While he was a DNP, he was seen on a stationary bike, so there’s the possibility that he could return to action quicker (a la Davis) if needed. In fact, after he left the field Sunday, he did come back into the game when Jackson had to exit due to the stinger injury. However, if—and that’s a big if—we are to finally see the return of Tre’ Davious White, that might give the rookie corner a little extra time to heal up.

We will update with Minnesota’s injury trends when this week’s visiting team updates their list after today’s practice.