Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the Buffalo Bills news that, for the second consecutive day, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen was held out of the team’s practice session on Thursday.

Josh Allen injury: QB misses practice Thursday

Allen, who injured his throwing elbow late in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, was held out of practice again on Thursday, the second straight day he missed practice because of his ailing elbow. Head coach Sean McDermott described the injury as being “day-to-day” while keeping the door open for Allen to potentially suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Case Keenum is doing everything he can to stay ready in case his number is called against his former team.

Revisiting the Stefon Diggs trade

As wide receiver Stefon Diggs prepares to face his former team for the first time since being traded in March of 2020, we hear from Diggs on what it will be like to face the Vikings, and take a look back at the trade—one of the rare instances where a move seems to have worked out just fine for both sides.

Even more Bills news and notes

Read through grades from last week’s demoralizing loss to the New York Jets, discover how assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is preparing to face his former team, find out which broadcast team will call the game on FOX, and learn which former Bills wide receiver will serve as the Legend of the Game before the Bills take on the Vikings.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings