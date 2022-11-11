Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the Buffalo Bills news that, for the second consecutive day, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen was held out of the team’s practice session on Thursday.
Josh Allen injury: QB misses practice Thursday
Allen, who injured his throwing elbow late in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, was held out of practice again on Thursday, the second straight day he missed practice because of his ailing elbow. Head coach Sean McDermott described the injury as being “day-to-day” while keeping the door open for Allen to potentially suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Case Keenum is doing everything he can to stay ready in case his number is called against his former team.
- Bills QB Josh Allen does not practice for second day in a row - Buffalo News
- Allen misses second-straight day of practice - WGR 550
- Bills’ Josh Allen doesn’t practice; playing status uncertain - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills injury report: QB Josh Allen & four other players do not practice on Thursday - BuffaloBills.com
- Mark Gaughan: With Josh Allen ailing, onus is on Bills’ coaches to tweak the program - Buffalo News
- Bills fans share concerns with Josh Allen’s elbow injury - WGR 550
- “I’m doing the same thing I do every week” | QB Case Keenum prepared to step in for the Bills if needed - BuffaloBills.com
- Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings - newyorkupstate.com
Revisiting the Stefon Diggs trade
As wide receiver Stefon Diggs prepares to face his former team for the first time since being traded in March of 2020, we hear from Diggs on what it will be like to face the Vikings, and take a look back at the trade—one of the rare instances where a move seems to have worked out just fine for both sides.
- How trading Stefon Diggs became a massive win-win for Bills, Vikings - ESPN.com
- “Hone in on my game” | Stefon Diggs says there’s no bad blood as he prepares to face the Vikings - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Read through grades from last week’s demoralizing loss to the New York Jets, discover how assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is preparing to face his former team, find out which broadcast team will call the game on FOX, and learn which former Bills wide receiver will serve as the Legend of the Game before the Bills take on the Vikings.
- Bills All-22 review: Players grades and more thoughts from Sunday’s ugly loss to Jets - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier remains steadfast ahead of facing his former team - Buffalo News
- Lee Evans announced as the Bills Legend of the Game | Week 10 - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: Joe Davis, Fox’s World Series announcer, to call Bills-Vikings with Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Bills and Vikings meet in F. Scott Fitzgerald Bowl - Buffalo News
