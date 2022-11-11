Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings

A matchup of the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 2 seed in the NFC is coming up on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, when the Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the marquee matchup may be soured significantly by the elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen, but the game must go on. Catch up on Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs’ former team below.

Vikings game results

The Vikings have had a stellar start to the season. They’ve won all of their games except for one, where they lost to the current top team in the NFC—the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Despite this start, they are only seventh in Super Bowl odds.

Vikings 23, Packers 7 (1-0) Eagles 24, Vikings 7 (1-1) Vikings 28, Lions 24 (2-1) Vikings 28, Saints 25 (3-1) Vikings 29, Bears 22 (4-1) Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 (5-1) Bye Week Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 (6-1) Vikings 20, Commanders 17 (7-1)

Vikings head coach: Kevin O’Connell

O’Connell is a rookie NFL head coach, and relatively new to the league. He is just 37 years old, and this is only his seventh year on an NFL staff. In prior years, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns, an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator for Washington, and finally the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He’s 7-1 (0.875 W-L%) in his short NFL career.

Vikings offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Phillips, who is the son of former Bills head coach Wade Phillips and a graduate of Williamsville North high school. He was also with the Rams last season as their Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator before following O’Connell to Minnesota. His offense is ranked ninth in points per game and 15th in yards per game.

Vikings defensive coordinator: Ed Donatell

Donatell is in charge of the defense for the Vikings, and carries the most experience of their top three coaches. It’s his first season as the Vikings defensive coordinator, but he has 11 seasons of experience in the role. He has had previous stints with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos. His defense is ranked 12th in points per game allowed, and 25th in yards per game allowed.

Vikings offense starters

QB: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins RB: Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook FB: C.J. Ham

C.J. Ham WR: Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson WR: Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen TE: T.J. Hockenson^

T.J. Hockenson^ LT: Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw LG: Ezra Cleveland

Ezra Cleveland C: Garrett Bradbury

Garrett Bradbury RG: Ed Ingram

Ed Ingram RT: Brian O’Neill

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Vikings defense starters

OLB: Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter DE: Jonathan Bullard ^

Jonathan Bullard ^ NT: Harrison Phillips ^

Harrison Phillips ^ DE: Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson OLB: Za’Darius Smith ^

Za’Darius Smith ^ WLB: Jordan Hicks ^

Jordan Hicks ^ MLB: Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks CB: Cameron Dantzler Sr.

Cameron Dantzler Sr. CB: Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson S: Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith S: Camryn Bynum

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie