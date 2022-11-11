Circling the Wagons: Josh Allen’s injured UCL with Kyle Trimble

In this episode of Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast, we talk about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the injured UCL in this throwing elbow—severity, timetable to return, and much more. Dr. Kyle Trimble from BangedUpBills.com also chats about other injured Bills in this one, including cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, safety Jordan Poyer, right tackle Spencer Brown, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Listen now, and go Bills!

