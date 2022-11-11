Jordan Poyer, Greg Rousseau ruled out for Bills-Vikings tilt

Before the Buffalo Bills’ final practice ahead of their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Sean McDermott ruled two key defenders out for Sunday’s game.

It really comes as no surprise that defensive end Greg Rousseau won’t be playing Sunday. The second-year player suffered a high ankle sprain in Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets and hasn’t been on the practice field at all this week.

With Rousseau out, Boogie Basham, who was part of the same 2021 draft class as Rousseau, will likely see an increased snap count this week. Basham, who sees snaps every week in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation, has eight tackles on the season, including four solo. With a sack and an interception to his name this season, Basham, despite being three inches shorter than Rousseau’s 6’6”, will still be a threat to the Vikings’ offensive scheme.

Jordan Poyer isn’t having the season he had hoped for. The veteran safety is seeking a contract extension that would keep him in Buffalo for the rest of his career. However, this week will mark the fourth game he has been inactive for as he has battled a series of injuries. The latest injury, an aggravation to an elbow injury he suffered in training camp, is keeping him out of a second straight game.

Buffalo’s secondary has been patched and taped back together all season as they have been without All-Pro safety Micah Hyde since Week 2 when he suffered a season-ending neck injury. Damar Hamlin has been called on to fill that role ever since. With Poyer out, the Bills have been using Jaquan Johnson as the second safety, but recently brought Dean Marlowe back to the team through a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. It is possible that Marlowe, who joined the team a week ago, will be on the field this week.

While Poyer has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, McDermott said that the safety continues to be day to day in his progress, so there is reason to hope that he will be back in action in week eleven when the Bills host the Cleveland Browns.

In good news, McDermott said that linebacker Matt Milano looks to be in a good spot and Buffalo’s head coach expects him to be ready to go on Sunday. The Bills missed the linebacker’s presence on Sunday as they struggled to get the Jets off the field and allowing them to keep the ball for 32 game minutes.

The rest of the team’s injured players, including quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, don’t have game-day designations as of yet. We may know more after the team’s practice, and we will update as soon as those reports come in.