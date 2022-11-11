A quick look back at the Case Keenum-Stefon Diggs connection

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum may end up making his first start with Buffalo against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in Orchard Park. With head coach Sean McDermott saying Josh Allen is hour-to-hour leading up to the game, and struggling to get onto the practice field all week, it’s looking more and more like Keenum will get the start against his former team.

While it’s never ideal to have your superstar quarterback missing games, Keenum says he is ready to step in and help the team win.

“I feel great,” Keenum said when he spoke with assembled reporters on Wednesday. “I’m doing the same thing I do every week. I prepare to play every week, every day, every period, every practice, every meeting. So, it’s the same. Just got a few more reps today.”

Keenum’s current and former teammate, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is also playing is former team on Sunday, and has confidence in “his guy” Keenum.

“Thats my guy. Me and Case go way back. He is a true pro, and has been around the league a long time,” Diggs said in his press conference this week. “Giving those guys confidence, from the receiver position of course. I told my guys regardless of who's playing, we still have to do our job—get open and catch the ball.”

Having one of the best rout runners in the league puts Keenum is in a position to recreate some old magic from their days together with the Vikings. In 2017, when Keenum was the starter for the Vikings, Diggs hauled in 64 passes 849 yards and eight touchdowns. Famously, they connected on a last-second touchdown dubbed “the Minneapolis Miracle,” sending the Vikings to the NFC Championship game.

I hope Josh Allen’s elbow is OK, but if he’s out this week, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs against the Vikings is juicy pic.twitter.com/D9d31MB0wj — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 8, 2022

Keenum-to-Diggs may not have been the high-powered connection that Allen-to-Diggs is now, but they still produced at a high level. Here are some more highlights of the Keenum- Diggs connection from their Minnesota days.

Seeing Diggs in purple and white is still weird for me, but man, was he a stud. How do you think he will preform this Sunday if he’s catching passes from someone other than Allen for the first time since Diggs has been a Bill? Will Keenum and Diggs both have revenge games this week? Let me know in the comments below!