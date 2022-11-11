A new week of football is here, so that means another week of The Chop Up! With Bruce Nolan and Nate Geary on the injury report this week, The Chop Up will take their place tonight. This weekend is packed with some fun games, as well as some great storylines.

The team gets you ready for the Minnesota Vikings to come into Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills. The most-asked question this week is if quarterback Josh Allen will play, but Sterling thinks the better question is what has happened to the weapons the team supposedly has? Coming into the season, the Bills were believed to have the deepest roster— both offensively and defensively—in the NFL. However, injuries have proven that to be more difficult to believe. On offense, after Stefon Diggs there is a lot to be desired from the other weapons for Allen. Defensively, we are without Jordan Poyer again. Will the defensive backfield hold up? Is cornerback Tre’Davious White making his return against one of the best receivers in football? Defensive end Greg Rousseau is out as well.

So, the team’ss depth will be tested against one of the NFL’s best teams. The Vikings come into this game 7-1; what will it take for the Bills to win this game without Josh Allen?

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.