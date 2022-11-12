The Buffalo Bills (6-2) will be challenged plenty by the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (7-1) when these two teams meet Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down the key matchups and positional battles to watch as the Bills look to get back in the win column following a tough loss to the New York Jets.
Bills vs. Vikings key matchups to watch
The Buffalo Bills still boast one of the top defenses in the NFL, but their run defense has been tarnished significantly by both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets over the last two weeks. With Minnesota’s talented running back Dalvin Cook coming to town on Sunday, read how defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier might want to rely on more light boxes—having six defenders lined up in the tackle-to-tackle area near the line of scrimmage—to contain the Vikings’ ground game. Plus, dissecting the other top matchups and storylines to watch, including Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs squaring off against his former team, what it’s going to take to get Buffalo’s aerial attack back on track, and why Minnesota has been so successful at closing out games late.
QB Josh Allen carries questionable designation
On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said his team’s star QB, Josh Allen, is questionable for Sunday’s clash with the Vikings, and that the team is taking an “hour-by-hour” approach to Allen’s playing status. We hear from McDermott on the status of his injured quarterback, and find out why the team is confident that backup QB Case Keenum could step in and guide the offense if Allen has to miss the game.
Cook brothers set to face off for first time
When Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings take on James Cook and the Buffalo Bills, it will mark the first time the Cook brothers have squared off on the football field. The day is bound to bring about a “lot of emotions” while representing a “dream come true” for the two brothers.
Even more Bills news and notes
Read about midseason grades for Buffalo’s players, revisit the circumstances that led to Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs’ trade from Minnesota to Buffalo, plus whether it’s more important for the Bills or their primary AFC rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, to claim the top seed in the AFC.
