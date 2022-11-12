Wingin’ It: Smashed Potatoes with Gravlax Sauce for Bills-Vikings

Can you believe it? Season Five of Wingin’ It. Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise. It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist.

This week, Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings. I don’t think there’s a solid connection between potatoes and Minnesota, but with the weather starting to get colder, smashed potatoes are a great option. To make it more thematic, let’s drizzle (or drown, based on your preference) these potatoes with a gravlax-based wing sauce. That’s a cured salmon dish, but I already did a ceviche recipe, so we’ll just take inspiration from it rather than using uncooked fish again.

Smashed Potatoes with Gravlax Sauce

Serves: 2-4

Active Time: 30 min

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1.5 lb bag baby red potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

Parmesan cheese

1⁄ 4 cup hot sauce

1⁄ 4 cup brown mustard

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1⁄ 2 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp dill weed

1⁄ 4 tsp black pepper

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

Cook potatoes: Wash potatoes and place in a large pot. Add water to pot about 1⁄ 2 inch over potatoes and place on stovetop on HIGH. Bring contents to a boil and allow potatoes to soften—about 20 min, but fork test to be sure. Drain potatoes; rinse with cold water, and pat dry with clean paper towels. On greased foil or baking sheet, crush potatoes with the bottom of a drinking glass (see pictures below). Season smashed potatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Heat 2-3 Tbsp of olive oil in a large fry pan on MED/HIGH. Add potatoes in batches and fry until crispy, 3-4 min. Flip potatoes, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and remove after an additional 3-4 min. Repeat Steps 7-8 (and re-add olive oil if pan becomes dry) until all potatoes are done. Prepare sauce*: Add hot sauce, mustard, brown sugar, mustard powder, dill weed, and black pepper to a small sauce pan on LOW. Stir and allow flavors to combine for about 10 min. (*Sauce can be made while potatoes are boiling.) Stir in butter and remove from heat. Drizzle or drown potatoes with sauce.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Not a whole lot of prep tips this week. The first picture confirms that yes, the sauce will look pretty brown for a long time. It should steer back to red as you can see in the finished product pictures, but the color shift will happen.

Next up is showing some smashed potatoes before they hit the pan, and that some will break. No worries there. If potatoes do start to stick to the glass, you can also grease the bottom of that to help.