The Buffalo Bills have elevated two players from their practice squad in advance of tomorrow’s game with the Minnesota Vikings, but neither of them is quarterback Matt Barkley. The veteran quarterback will stay on the taxi squad, while two veteran players, running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, have been called up for the game.

The news comes as the team mulls the game-day availability of starter and star Josh Allen, who is nursing an elbow sprain and is questionable to play in the game.

With Barkley remaining on the practice squad for the weekend, we can surmise that Allen is healthy enough to dress for the game tomorrow. While it still doesn’t guarantee that Allen will start—it’s entirely possible that Case Keenum will still start the game—it’s a great sign that the team considers him healthy enough to suit up at all, given the nature of his injury.

The Bills will release their game-day inactive list tomorrow morning at roughly 11:30 a.m. EST.

Rhodes, who signed with Buffalo back in late September and promptly landed on IR with a hamstring injury, has a good chance at making his Bills debut given that rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam is doubtful to play with an ankle injury. Johnson spent the preseason with the Bills and, after not making the final 53-man roster, has been on the active roster ever since. He’ll join a now four-deep running back depth chart for the game that already includes Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines.

Rhodes’ elevation could also speak to the status of Tre’Davious White, who is still looking to make his season debut after returning to the practice field following ACL rehab.