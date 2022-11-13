Bills vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 6-2 Buffalo Bills take on the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in the only matchup this week featuring two winning teams. The Vikings have lost their last two games against Buffalo and the Bills are hoping to keep that streak alive.

The Bills are coming off of a heartbreaking division road loss against the Jets. Josh Allen looked less than stellar and he ended the game with an injured elbow. The team is now 0-2 in the AFC East, having also lost previously to the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings, meanwhile, pulled off a successful 20-17 comeback to beat the Washington Commanders and continue to stack wins.

While Buffalo is a 3.5 favorite against the road team per DraftKings Sportsbook, they might be playing without QB Josh Allen. If he can’t go, former Vikings quarterback and current Bills backup Case Keenum will be throwing to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded from Minnesota to Buffalo when he becamse unhappy there. It’s looking like a revenge game for those two.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

Bills Vikings game details

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Mixed rain/snow, mid-upper 30s, winds 10-20 mph

Mixed rain/snow, mid-upper 30s, winds 10-20 mph Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Bills Vikings betting line

Line: Bills -3.5

Bills -3.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills Vikings TV info

Television broadcast: FOX (broadcast map)

FOX (broadcast map) Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Bills Vikings stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills vs Vikings radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

