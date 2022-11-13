Bills vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 6-2 Buffalo Bills take on the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in the only matchup this week featuring two winning teams. The Vikings have lost their last two games against Buffalo and the Bills are hoping to keep that streak alive.
The Bills are coming off of a heartbreaking division road loss against the Jets. Josh Allen looked less than stellar and he ended the game with an injured elbow. The team is now 0-2 in the AFC East, having also lost previously to the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings, meanwhile, pulled off a successful 20-17 comeback to beat the Washington Commanders and continue to stack wins.
While Buffalo is a 3.5 favorite against the road team per DraftKings Sportsbook, they might be playing without QB Josh Allen. If he can’t go, former Vikings quarterback and current Bills backup Case Keenum will be throwing to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded from Minnesota to Buffalo when he becamse unhappy there. It’s looking like a revenge game for those two.
Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.
Bills Vikings game details
- Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
- Weather Forecast: Mixed rain/snow, mid-upper 30s, winds 10-20 mph
- Referee: Craig Wrolstad
Bills Vikings betting line
- Line: Bills -3.5
- Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills Vikings TV info
- Television broadcast: FOX (broadcast map)
- Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
Bills Vikings stream info
- Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)
- Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center
Bills vs Vikings radio info
- Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
- Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)
Bills schedule 2022
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week 1
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|THU 9/8/22
|SoFi Stadium
|W 31-10 (1-0)
|Week 2
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|MON 9/19/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 41-7 (2-0)
|Week 3
|@ Miami Dolphins
|SUN 9/25/22
|Hard Rock Stadium
|L 19-21 (2-1)
|Week 4
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|SUN 10/2/22
|M&T Bank Stadium
|W 23-20 (3-1)
|Week 5
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|SUN 10/9/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 38-3 (4-1)
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|SUN 10/16/22
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|W 24-20 (5-1)
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|—
|Week 8
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|SUN 10/30/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 27-17 (6-1)
|Week 9
|@ New York Jets
|SUN 11/6/22
|MetLife Stadium
|L 17-20 (6-2)
|Week 10
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|SUN 11/13/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, FOX
|Week 11
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|SUN 11/20/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 12
|@ Detroit Lions
|THU 11/24/22
|Ford Field
|12:30 PM ET, CBS
|Week 13
|@ New England Patriots
|THU 12/1/22
|Gillette Stadium
|8:15 PM ET, Prime Video
|Week 14
|NEW YORK JETS
|SUN 12/11/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 15
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
|Week 16
|@ Chicago Bears
|SAT 12/24/22
|Soldier Field
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|MON 1/2/23
|Paycor Stadium
|8:30 PM ET, ESPN
|Week 18
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
