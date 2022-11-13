 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Bills are at home this week but they might be playing without QB Josh Allen

By BillsFanChick
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The 6-2 Buffalo Bills take on the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in the only matchup this week featuring two winning teams. The Vikings have lost their last two games against Buffalo and the Bills are hoping to keep that streak alive.

The Bills are coming off of a heartbreaking division road loss against the Jets. Josh Allen looked less than stellar and he ended the game with an injured elbow. The team is now 0-2 in the AFC East, having also lost previously to the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings, meanwhile, pulled off a successful 20-17 comeback to beat the Washington Commanders and continue to stack wins.

While Buffalo is a 3.5 favorite against the road team per DraftKings Sportsbook, they might be playing without QB Josh Allen. If he can’t go, former Vikings quarterback and current Bills backup Case Keenum will be throwing to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded from Minnesota to Buffalo when he becamse unhappy there. It’s looking like a revenge game for those two.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

Bills Vikings game details

  • Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
  • Weather Forecast: Mixed rain/snow, mid-upper 30s, winds 10-20 mph
  • Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Bills Vikings betting line

Bills Vikings TV info

  • Television broadcast: FOX (broadcast map)
  • Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Bills Vikings stream info

Bills vs Vikings radio info

  • Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
  • Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Bills schedule 2022

Week Opponent Date Location Time/Result
Week Opponent Date Location Time/Result
Week 1 @ Los Angeles Rams THU 9/8/22 SoFi Stadium W 31-10 (1-0)
Week 2 TENNESSEE TITANS MON 9/19/22 Highmark Stadium W 41-7 (2-0)
Week 3 @ Miami Dolphins SUN 9/25/22 Hard Rock Stadium L 19-21 (2-1)
Week 4 @ Baltimore Ravens SUN 10/2/22 M&T Bank Stadium W 23-20 (3-1)
Week 5 PITTSBURGH STEELERS SUN 10/9/22 Highmark Stadium W 38-3 (4-1)
Week 6 @ Kansas City Chiefs SUN 10/16/22 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium W 24-20 (5-1)
Week 7 Bye Week
Week 8 GREEN BAY PACKERS SUN 10/30/22 Highmark Stadium W 27-17 (6-1)
Week 9 @ New York Jets SUN 11/6/22 MetLife Stadium L 17-20 (6-2)
Week 10 MINNESOTA VIKINGS SUN 11/13/22 Highmark Stadium 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Week 11 CLEVELAND BROWNS SUN 11/20/22 Highmark Stadium 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Week 12 @ Detroit Lions THU 11/24/22 Ford Field 12:30 PM ET, CBS
Week 13 @ New England Patriots THU 12/1/22 Gillette Stadium 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video
Week 14 NEW YORK JETS SUN 12/11/22 Highmark Stadium 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Week 15 MIAMI DOLPHINS TBD Highmark Stadium TBD
Week 16 @ Chicago Bears SAT 12/24/22 Soldier Field 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals MON 1/2/23 Paycor Stadium 8:30 PM ET, ESPN
Week 18 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TBD Highmark Stadium TBD

In This Stream

Bills vs. Vikings Week 10 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

View all 49 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...