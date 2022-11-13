Two teams that lead their respective divisions will square off Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium when the Buffalo Bills (6-2) host the red-hot Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in a big Week 10 clash.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the latest on quarterback Josh Allen’s banged-up elbow, and how to watch and follow along with the action from home.

Bills Vikings game preview, picks

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and supply predictions for how Sunday’s tilt between Buffalo and Minnesota will play out.

Josh Allen injury: QB appears likely to be active

The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad in a move that could mean Allen will dress and potentially play against the Vikings.

How to watch Bills vs. Vikings

The Bills will enjoy a home-field advantage on Sunday, playing before their Bills Mafia faithful at Highmark Stadium. For those of you who didn’t make the trek to the stadium, we have information on how you can watch and follow along at home.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings