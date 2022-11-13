Intentional Grounding: Bills vs Vikings Week 10 Pre-game Show

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) host the red-hot Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Orchard Park this afternoon.

There are so many storylines coming into this game, and none bigger than the availability of quarterback Josh Allen, who’s dealing with a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau are listed as out.

In our Bills-Vikings pre-game show, Intentional Grounding, host Sterling Furrowh will talk about the Bills’ recent struggles in the run game, and whether is there an answer for Minnesota’s star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Without Allen, we could see the Bills rely on running the ball and a quick short pass game; can Ken Dorsey adjust and get a bit more creative on offense?

Join us at 11 a.m. EST to find out!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

